Florida: Just 10 Days Until Oil Slick Impact?

Florida will have 10 days to prepare for its first contact with the oil coming out of the Deepwater leak, according to the press conference we’re following live here.



It will take 10 days for the oil to reach Florida, after it is in the Loop Current, according to the Deepwater Horizon live blog

They are also noting that the, “Loop current changing day to day. Over flights show that light sheen is moving slowly with loop current.”

That sounds ominous.

Here is an up to date 72 hour projection of where the oil is heading.

From NOAA:

