South Florida Couple Arrested For Alleged Assault On Dunkin' Doughnuts Employee That Got Their Order Wrong

A south Florida couple has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dunkin’ Doughnuts employee that got their order wrong, The Miami-Herald reports.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jeffrey Wright for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and 22-year-old Alexis Longo for simple battery.

After going through the drive-thru, Longo discovered vanilla in her coffee instead of the caramel she ordered. Wright then parked the car and went inside to ask for a manager. Before one arrived, a confrontation erupted between the couple and the employee that took the order.

The entire ordeal was captured on a security camera.

The Sun-Sentinal has more:

Wright got involved and witnesses attempted to break up the fight, the report said. Then Wright — who works as a security guard and carries a concealed weapons permit, according to an assistant public defender — reached for his gun. “During the course of the altercation, it says you retrieved your firearm, a 9mm Taurus handgun with seven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber,” Judge John “Jay” Hurley said during Wright’s first-appearance court hearing Wednesday. “This all happened in front of the customers at Dunkin’ Doughnuts.”

Some customers attempted to break up the fight before police could arrive. According to Lt. Michael Butkus, several witnesses also said that Longo told Wright he should shoot the manager.

Bond for Wright was set at $US20,000, while Longo’s was set at $US1,000.

Here’s the video:

