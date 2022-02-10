Florida couple accused of locking up adopted teen son in 8-by-8-foot room with nothing but a mattress, camera, and bucket

A stock image of police tape. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Tracy and Timothy Ferriter are accused of locking their adopted son in a room since at least 2017.

The room, located in their garage, had nothing but a mattress, camera, and bucket, police said.

They were arrested for aggravated child abuse on Tuesday, police said.

A Florida couple is accused of locking up their adopted 13-year-old son in an eight-by-eight-foot room in their garage with a mattress, camera, and a bucket for several years, the Jupiter Police Department said.

Tracy and Timothy Ferriter from Jupiter, Florida, were arrested for aggravated child abuse on Tuesday, police said.

Officers searched their home on January 30 after the couple reported the teenager missing, the statement said.

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Upon entering their garage, a detective found an eight-by-eight-foot “structure,” which the mother said was used as an office and a storage space, the release said.

“The structure had a doorknob and deadbolt, both locking from the outside as well as a light switch only on the exterior,” the statement said. “Within the structure was a camera, mattress, and a bucket.”

The teenager was still allowed to attend school but was “confined” to the room during the remainder of the day, police said. “Meals were brought to the child and the bucket was provided for bathroom use,” they said. It was not clear what the camera was used for.

The couple had been forcibly confining the teen in the room since at least 2017 — when the boy was eight or nine — the news release said.

Police officers eventually located the boy at the Independence Middle School in Jupiter, WPTV reported, citing an arrest report.

According to the report, the boy told officers he ran away “because I feel like no one loves me,” WPTV said.

The 13-year-old also pleaded with officers to arrest him, saying he would “rather be in prison than be back at home,” the report said, according to WPTV.

Three other children who were living in the Ferriters’ home were placed into the custody of Child Protective Services, authorities said.

The couple, who were ordered to have no contact with any of the children, was released on bond on Wednesday, WPTV said.