The 15 Florida cities everyone in the country is moving to

Getty Images The Sebastian-Vero Beach metro area had net migration of 24,647 new residents between 2010 and 2018.

Lots of Americans have moved to Florida over the last decade.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the 15 metro areas in the state with the highest net domestic migration between 2010 and 2018.

Americans have been flocking south for decades, and Florida has been a big beneficiary of that migration.

Business Insider recently took a look at the US cities with the highest net migration since 2010, and noticed that over half of them were in the Sunshine State. For this list, we decided to focus on the places within Florida that have attracted the most newcomers over the last decade.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we ranked the metropolitan statistical areas in Florida by total net migration between 2010 and 2018 – the number of people who moved into the metro area during that period from another part of the US or another country, minus people who moved out of the metro area – adjusted by the metro area’s 2010 population.

Here are the top 15 metro areas in Florida by that metric:

15. Ocala had net migration of 39,511 between 2010 and 2018 — 11.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 331,298.

14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville had net migration of 66,747 between 2010 and 2018 — 12.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 543,376.

13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had net migration of 344,163 between 2010 and 2018 — 12.4% of the metro’s 2010 population of 2,783,243.

12. Homosassa Springs had net migration of 18,293 between 2010 and 2018 — 13.0% of the metro’s 2010 population of 141,236.

11. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin had net migration of 32,718 between 2010 and 2018 — 13.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 235,865.

10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormund Beach had net migration of 87,461 between 2010 and 2018 — 14.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 590,289.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Nickelodeon SpongeBob Playground Opening Celebration at Enterprise Elementary School on September 12, 2013 in Deltona, Florida.

9. Port St. Lucie had net migration of 62,896 between 2010 and 2018 — 14.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 424,107.

8. Lakeland-Winter Haven had net migration of 96,548 between 2010 and 2018 — 16.0% of the metro’s 2010 population of 602,095.

7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had net migration of 344,022 between 2010 and 2018 — 16.1% of the metro’s 2010 population of 2,134,411.

6. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island had net migration of 56,188 between 2010 and 2018 — 17.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 321,520.

5. Sebastian-Vero Beach had net migration of 24,647 between 2010 and 2018 — 17.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 138,028.

4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton had net migration of 140,889 between 2010 and 2018 — 20.1% of the metro’s 2010 population of 702,281.

3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers had net migration of 135,696 between 2010 and 2018 — 21.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 618,754.

2. Punta Gorda had net migration of 36,551 between 2010 and 2018 — 22.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 159,978.

1. The Villages had net migration of 43,639 between 2010 and 2018 — 46.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 93,420.

