Florida Cinema Shooting Sparks Debate On Phone - Not Gun - Use

Business Insider Australia

Reports of a Florida man shot dead this week for using his mobile phone in a movie theatre appear to have sparked more conversations about the appropriate use of personal electronics than of guns.

Former police officer Curtis Reeves was arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting and killing Chad Oulson in an argument over texting during the war movie “Lone Survivor”. Oulson’s wife, Nicole, was also injured.

A New York Times article noted that cinema executives had “debated whether to accommodate younger viewers by allowing text messages during some movies”, highlighting earlier reports that a rival chain had decided to set aside certain rows of seats for people wanting to use their phones during movie screenings.

There was no mention of Florida gun laws, which allow licensed residents and non-residents to carry concealed firearms, including to most workplaces.

Here’s what people are saying:

