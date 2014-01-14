Florida Cinema Shooting Sparks Debate On Phone - Not Gun - Use

Reports of a Florida man shot dead this week for using his mobile phone in a movie theatre appear to have sparked more conversations about the appropriate use of personal electronics than of guns.

Former police officer Curtis Reeves was arrested on Monday for allegedly shooting and killing Chad Oulson in an argument over texting during the war movie “Lone Survivor”. Oulson’s wife, Nicole, was also injured.

A New York Times article noted that cinema executives had “debated whether to accommodate younger viewers by allowing text messages during some movies”, highlighting earlier reports that a rival chain had decided to set aside certain rows of seats for people wanting to use their phones during movie screenings.

There was no mention of Florida gun laws, which allow licensed residents and non-residents to carry concealed firearms, including to most workplaces.

Here’s what people are saying:

Where gun control is at in 2014: man is shot for texting, debate ensues about when it's appropriate to use your phone. — NotE0157H7 (@NotE0157H7) January 14, 2014

Totally insane. Man shot in cinema for texting. Newspaper says a debate is needed about phone in public. Ignored the whole handgun thing… — Scott Rhodie (@ScottRhodie) January 14, 2014

A man gets shot in a cinema in Florida, after an argument. NRA would maybe say "he should have had a gun to defend himself"… #USA #guns — Ken Hætta (@Kenjh71) January 14, 2014

"Movie theatres have become dangerous places where injuries occur." Nothing to do with the gun or the shooter, then? http://t.co/KEdvGbmbpR — Rachel Rogers (@DorsetRachel) January 14, 2014

It's ok to have a loaded gun, but don't text? One dead, one injured in shooting in Tampa-area cinema http://t.co/nKL0Yanedd via @usatoday — mmboucher8 (@mmboucher8) January 13, 2014

