Very interesting letter sent by the Florida Bankers Association, via WSJ, to the Federal Reserve, begging for a reprieve on capital raising requirements.



The message is straightforward: They’re in no position to be raising cash when the oil spill is hitting the state’s beaches, threatening tourism, and hammering business

Letter 0712



