Florida Attorney General In Trayvon Martin Case Will Not Use A Grand Jury, Still Investigating

, Florida State Attorney Angela Corey will not empanel a grand jury in the Trayvon Martin case.



“The decision should not be considered a factor in the final determination of the case,” a press release from the State Attorney’s office shows.

“At this time, the investigation continues and there will be no further comment from this office,” state attorney officials said.

This decision isn’t a surprise. Corey is a very influential prosecutor with an established reputation. From a Miami Herald report on her:

As state attorney for the Jacksonville area since 2009, Corey has built a reputation as a hard-line prosecutor with a string of courtroom victories. Her office is adorned with dozens of photos of murder victims, and she easily rattles off the names of their killers, boasting about the length of their sentences.

But some of her previous decisions have brought her harsh criticism.

Topping the list: Her move to try a 12-year-old boy as an adult in a murder case. Critics also point to the large number of black teenagers she has sent to adult prison as evidence that she might not be best person to take on the racially charged Trayvon case.

Corey disagrees. “It’s not about race, it’s about wrong,” she said, flanked by black community leaders who have supported her over the years.

via Orlando Sentinel

