Florida Attorney General Asks BP To Put $2.5 Billion In Escrow

AG Bill McCollum

With growing talk of a possible BP bankruptcy, or at least dividend suspension, Florida’s attorney general is asking BP to set aside $2.5 billion for clean-up costs — in Florida alone.Expect BP to fight this one in court, or it will soon get a similar letter from every other attorney general on the Gulf Coast.



From AG Bill McCollum:

Attorney General McCollum today sent a letter to BP asking the company to deposit no less than $2.5 billion into an interest-earning escrow account so Florida can be assured of its availability to the state and its citizens and businesses over the long-term recovery period.

“Based on recent estimates from an economist, Florida could ultimately see losses as great as $2.2 billion, as well as a sharp decline in employment in the industries directly impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill,” wrote the Attorney General. “As Florida braces for what will likely be a staggering blow to its economy with significant impacts to our state’s workforce and the revenues of the state and local governments, it is essential that BP establish immediately a dedicated escrow account solely for the purpose of paying claims and damages to Florida and its citizens.”

A copy of the letter is available online at: http://myfloridalegal.com/webfiles.nsf/WF/MRAY-86AQNM/$file/LynchLetter.pdf

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.