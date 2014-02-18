Florida Artist Smashes $US1 Million Vase By Dissident Artist Ai Weiwei

Reuters Chinese artist Ai Weiwei’s ‘Coloured Vases’ are shown at the Perez Art Museum Miami, Florida in this December 3, 2013 photo. The 16 vases, made during China’s Han dynasty and more than 2,000 years old, was dipped in bright paint by the artist.

A Florida artist is facing a criminal charge after police say he smashed a $US1m vase at Miami’s new art museum in what appears to be a form of protest.

Maximo Caminero, 51, was charged with criminal mischief after Sunday’s incident at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). According to a Miami Police Department arrest affidavit, a security guard told officers that Caminero picked up a coloured vase by Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei. When told to put it down, the security guard said Caminero smashed it on the floor.

A police affidavit says Caminero told officers he broke the vase to protest the museum’s lack of local artist displays. Caminero, a painter who lives in Miami, declined comment when reached by telephone Monday. He said he will have an afternoon news conference Tuesday.

“I’m going to answer all the questions,” he said.

The police affidavit lists the value of the vase as $US1m, quoting the museum’s security officials. Criminal mischief can be a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison when the property damaged is worth more than $US1,000.

Caminero had a recent showing at the JF Gallery in West Palm Beach that offered patrons a chance to meet him and “view a sampling of the work from his 30-year career as an artist”.

According to PAMM’s web site, the vase is one of more than a dozen that are part of a floor installation. Each vase is partially painted in bright colours.

Behind the installation are a series of three black-and-white photos showing Ai holding a vase and then letting it drop to the ground, smashing into pieces.

The Ai Weiwei: According to What? exhibit runs through 16 March at the museum. Museum officials did not immediately respond Monday to emails seeking comment.

A sculptor, designer and documentary-maker, Ai has irked Beijing by using his art and online profile to draw attention to injustices in China and the need for greater transparency and rule of law. He was detained for 81 days in 2011 during crackdown on dissent,

After his release in June 2011, Ai’s design firm was slapped with a $US2.4m tax bill, which he fought unsuccessfully in the Chinese courts.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.