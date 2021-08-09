Florida plans to appeal judge’s ruling allowing Norwegian Cruise Lines to check vaccination status of passengers

Florida reportedly plans to appeal a judge’s ruling allowing Norwegian Cruise Lines to check the vaccination status of its passengers.

A judge in Miami issued a preliminary injunction in the case Sunday, siding with the cruise line.

A Florida law prohibits businesses from asking customers about whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The state of Florida plans to appeal a judge’s ruling allowing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to check the vaccination status of its passengers against a state law prohibiting companies from asking customers about whether they’ve been vaccinated, MarketWatch first reported.

US District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami granted a preliminary injunction to the cruise line Sunday. The company argued that in prohibiting it from checking the vaccination status of its customers, the state was violating its First Amendment rights.

Lawyers for the company also argued that the policy interrupted the flow of interstate and international commerce.

“We disagree with the judge’s legal reasoning and will be appealing to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals,” a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told MarketWatch. “A prohibition on vaccine passports does not even implicate, let alone violate, anyone’s speech rights, and it furthers the substantial, local interest of preventing discrimination among customers based on private health information.”

Representatives for DeSantis did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.