Florida's multimillion-dollar alligator farm industry is struggling to stay afloat

- Alligator farms are a multi-million-dollar industry in Florida, where farmers legally harvest and sell alligator skin, meat, and other products.
- But COVID-19 has threatened the livelihoods of many families in the industry as their consumer base has dried up.
- Tourism at gator farms also decreased, but is slowly on the upswing again as people look for outdoor activities.
