GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan looks to retain his longtime seat against Margaret Good in Florida's 16th Congressional District

GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan will face Democrat Margaret Good in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

The district is located in central Florida along the state’s Gulf coastline. It backed President Trump by a margin of 11 points in 2016.

Buchanan is currently the 8th wealthiest member of Congress,according to Roll Call.

Democrat Margaret Good

The candidates

Buchanan was first elected to represent Florida's 13th Congressional District in 2007 before redistricting took effect in 2013. He currently sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means where he is the Republican leader on the Subcommittee on Trade.

His reelection campaign platform heavily emphasises his background as a successful business owner, highlighting job creation, lower taxes, and protecting benefits for senior citizens.

Good, Buchanan’s challenger, is currently a state representative in the Florida House of Representatives where she represents the state’s 72nd District.

She is an attorney in the Sarasota-based firm, Eastmoore, Crauwels & DuBose. She is running her campaign to lower healthcare costs, increasing funding in public schools and higher education, and protecting Florida’s natural environment.

The district

Florida’s 16th Congressional District is located in central Florida on the state’s western coast. The district is home to all of Manatee County and portions of Sarasota and Hillsborough counties as well.

In the 2016 presidential election, the district voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by a margin of 11 percentage points in a 54-43% split.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Good has raised around $US3 million, spent $US2.8 million, and has around $US198,000 in cash on hand. Buchanan has raised $US2.7 million, spent $US2.2 million, and has around $US608,500 in cash on hand.

What experts say

The race between Buchanan and Good is rated as “likely Republican” by Inside Elections,The Cook Political Report, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

