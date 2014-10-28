12 Photos That Show Why Florence Is The World's Best City For Travellers

Condé Nast Traveller recently released the results of its Reader’s Choice Awards, and Florence, Italy, was named the best city in the world by travellers.
The Italian city is like a living museum, where every street, alley, and building is full of history. It’s also full of incredible food, art, and culture.
It’s a jewel in Europe that everyone should visit at least once.
Florence is famous for its incredible architecture: Many buildings here date back to before the Renaissance.
The city's most iconic landmark is the Duomo, Florence's main cathedral, which is officially called the Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore.
The Arno river runs right through the city. It's so calm that you'll regularly see kayakers slicing through the water.
Florence is also home to the Accademia, which houses one of the world's greatest sculptures: Michelangelo's David.
