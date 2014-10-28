12 Photos That Show Why Florence Is The World's Best City For Travellers

Condé Nast Traveller recently released the results of its Reader’s Choice Awards, and Florence, Italy, was named the best city in the world by travellers.

The Italian city is like a living museum, where every street, alley, and building is full of history. It’s also full of incredible food, art, and culture.

It’s a jewel in Europe that everyone should visit at least once.

