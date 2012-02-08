END OF AN ERA: The Last World War I Veteran In The World Has Died

Florence Green, who was thought to be the world’s last known surviving service member of World War I, has died, the BBC reports.



Green served as a mess steward at RAF bases in Marham and Narborough. She joined the Women’s Royal Air Force (WRAF) on September 13, 1918 — two months before the war ended. She was just 17.

Green was thought to have been the last surviving service member after Claude Choules in Australia died in Australia last year. Choules, a British Navy veteran, had been the last surviving veteran who had seen combat.

The Daily Mail reports that Green passed away in her sleep just two weeks before her 111th birthday in a care home in Norfolk, UK.

