Royal fans can't get enough of Kate Middleton's floral face mask. Here's where to buy a similar one.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images After Kate Middleton made an appearance in a floral face mask on Tuesday, people have been searching for similar styles.

British designer Rachel Riley’s printed mask has intricate details.

Rachel Riley Rachel Riley’s red floral face covering.

Kids’ clothing designer Rachel Riley’s collection of face coverings includes a style that’s especially reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s latest mask. The face masks also ship to the US.

Rachel Riley’s red floral face mask for adults is $US25 at the time of writing. The style also comes in children’s sizing and retails for $US25.

Urban Outfitters is selling a $US12 face mask with a pastel-coloured dainty floral design.

Urban Outfitters The reusable face mask has self-tie ear straps.

The face mask is available in two colours – blue and white – and retails for $US12 on the Urban Outfitters website at the time of writing.

Banana Republic Factory sells a whimsical floral mask in shades of dark red.

Banana Republic Factory The cotton mask has an ornate pattern.

The brand’s ditsy floral print masks, which are also available in blue, come in a 3-pack that typically retails for $US15 but is available for $US12.99 at the time of writing.

Cotton On sells a floral mask that’s $US8.

Cotton On The pink mask comes with adjustable ear straps.

The Caramel Toffee Ditsy mask is $US7.99 on Cotton On’s website at the time of writing.

Old Navy sells a mask that looks nearly identical to the duchess’ popular face covering.

Old Navy Old Navy masks in Cabernet Ditsy.

Old Navy’s 5-pack cloth mask collection in the theme Cabernet Ditsy retails for $US12.50 at the time of writing.

Independent artists on Society6 offer masks in similar floral styles.

Sally Cummings Designs/Society6 A ditsy floral mask in coral and green.

Artist Sally Cummings Designs, who sells masks via Society6, sells a mask in a duchess-inspired print. The machine-washable mask retails for $US16.99 but is available for $US13.59 at the time of writing.

An Etsy seller’s face masks have duchess-inspired patterns.

EYGoods/Etsy The machine-washable face mask comes in colourful floral prints.

Etsy seller EYGoods offers homemade face masks in prints inspired by Liberty of London’s styles.

The “Betsy” face mask starts at $US15 on the Etsy seller’s website at the time of writing.

A 3-pack of masks from Gap includes a light-pink floral version.

Gap Gap’s 3-pack adult unisex face masks.

The $US15 multipack comes in a slew of different prints, which are available for purchase on Gap’s website.

This cotton mask with adjustable ties from Araks has a more subtle floral style.

Araks The navy mask has red floral details.

An adjustable mask from Araks retails for $US40 at the time of writing.

The brand’s website says that 20% of proceeds from all sales mask sales will be donated to GetUsPPE, a grassroots organisation dedicated to supplying frontline workers with personal protective equipment.

These colourful cotton face masks are strikingly similar to the duchess’ chic style.

Justine Brooks A mask design from Justine Brooks.

Vancouver-based jewellery designer Justine Brooks is selling face masks and shipping worldwide.

The wildflower design, which comes in a pack of two face coverings, retails for about $US29 ($US39.99 CA) at the time of writing.

