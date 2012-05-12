LISTEN TO THIS: Old Floppy Disk Drives Turned Into Musical Instruments

Remember that scraping sound floppy disk drives used to make looking for the right spot on the disk? That sound is the stuff of music. Who knew?



MrSolidSnake745 has an entire channel featuring music-making drives. He’s done 44 floppy-drive videos, viewed almost 4 million times.

But the YouTube video below is the best. It’s the theme to Star Wars being played by two floppy disk drives and has racked up more than 4.5 million views. It was created by some university students in Poland.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

