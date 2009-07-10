Flopped Social Network Sues Facebook

Power.com, a Web site where users can sign into many social networks from one place, is suing Facebook and calling it a monopoly.



When it launched it December, Power.com users could view updates from social networks MySpace, Twitter, LinkedIn, Hi5, Orku, and Facebook. But in January, Facebook sued Power.com and blocked its access.

Now Power.com, which is backed by big name investors Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Esther Dyson, is suing back.

NYT: Power.com is now arguing that “Facebook is stifling competition by restricting their users and blocking access to Power.com,” according to a statement from the company. “Facebook has built billions of dollars in market value and has caused irreparable damages to users, Power’s business, and many other companies whom they have similarly threatened,” it said. The suit lists several charges including unfair competition, restraint of trade and monopolization.

Photo: Spencer E. Holtaway

