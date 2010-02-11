Floor Traders Depressed After NYSE Tells Them Multiple Times There Won't Be An Early Close

NYSE floor traders have been hearing the same rumblings we have about a possible early close of the NYSE today, but it appears they’re out of luck.



Says one guy on the floor:

I’m down on the NYSE floor, and there is no way we are getting an early close…..we have gotten 3-4 emails confirming that…I have heard a lot of chatter from clients, but its not going to happen…sorry, i wish

So, there you go. Good luck catching the train home.

