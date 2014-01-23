Customers In California Are Getting Tricked Into Buying Floor Tiles Disguised As IPads

Business Insider / Jillian D’Onfro One victim reported he found a large plank of wood in the box instead of a flat-screen TV.

The San Francisco Chronicle reportsthat police have issued a warning to customers interested in buying iPads. Investigators in Ceres, Calif., which is in the Central Valley, have received multiple reports that scammers are coming up to people and trying to sell them what they claim are popular electronics at low prices.

However, it turns out these “popular electronics” are nothing more than floor tiles disguised as Apple’s popular tablet.

On the outside, the package is impressive. These con artists went to great lengths to make them look authentic, according to the report, even using official company logos.

Once the duped customers get through the impressive packaging material, however, they would find nothing more than ordinary large floor tiles or pieces of wood.

Police are still looking for suspects and are asking people in the community to call with any information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.