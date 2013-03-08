See The Floor Plans From Your favourite TV Homes

The ground floor of The Simpson’s Springfield home.

Photo: Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde

We know the layout of Monica’s kitchen on “Friends” and the exact colour of Homer’s sofa on “The Simpsons.”But did you ever wonder what the other parts of their homes looked like?



Artist Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde has created amazingly complete floor plans for some of our favourite shows over the years, and was kind enough to share them with us (they’re also available on Etsy).

Get to know your favourite TV characters in a whole new light.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.