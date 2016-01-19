Take a look at what it's like to live in a 98-square-foot tiny home

Grand Valley State University Alumni Magazine Kelly Tousley and Curtiss O’Rorke Stedman are travelling the US in a 98-square-foot tiny home with their two dogs, Doug and Sawyer.

On May 31, 2015, 27-year-olds Kelly Tousley and Curtiss O’Rorke Stedman packed up their lives in Juneau, Alaska, left behind their jobs, and hit the road in a 98-square-foot utility trailer turned tiny home, which they spent seven months carefully designing and building.

“We’re proving we can spend the same amount of money (if not less) travelling across North America, than paying rent in one location,” they write on their blog, “Pay Gas, Not Rent.”

The most time-consuming part of the building process was figuring out the layout. “We spent the longest time building the layout and figuring out how exactly we wanted it to fit our needs,” they tell Business Insider. “We mapped it out in our living room with bar stools and ratchet straps to really get an idea of what it would be like to live inside this thing.”

Working with just under 100 square feet, they managed to fit a sofa bed — which transforms from a bench seat to a pull-out queen size bed — desk, kitchen and overhead cabinets, refrigerator, kitchen sink, shower unit, toilet, and dog bin for the dog supplies that doubles as a seat.

To give us an idea of what it’s like living in such tiny quarters, Tousley and O’Rorke Stedman shared their carefully crafted floor plan:

