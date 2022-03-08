Governments face growing criticism amid evidence only a fraction of a $4.8 billion emergency fund was spent ahead of catastrophic floods

Australia’s elected officials have been forced to defend their efforts as flood affected residents accuse the government of abandoning them following devastating floods in NSW and Queensland.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton defended the government’s response to the catastrophic flooding in NSW.

Dutton promised the number of defence troops assisting flood recovery efforts would rise to 5,000 by Friday.

It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the federal government’s disaster funds.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton defended the federal government’s response to the catastrophic flooding in the Northern Rivers region of NSW on Tuesday morning, following accusations its slow response has left affected communities to fend for themselves.

In recent days communities reckoning with the aftermath of the floods have taken to social media to highlight the absence of government assistance as debris has piled up on streets across Lismore, Ballina and Mullimbimby in NSW.

Dutton told Seven’s “Sunrise” the SES had been “overwhelmed,” but said there were in fact Australian Defence Force personnel on the ground in flood affected areas.

“If you’re there you will be able to see them, there are 760 people,” Dutton said.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told the ABC on Monday difficult access to flood-isolated areas meant emergency services had not been able to reach some communities, leaving them waiting days to be rescued and supplied with food and fuel.

“Many of our communities up here were isolated, we couldn’t get into them during the torrential conditions. We weren’t able to fly into some of those communities… and you’ve got to plan for the worst,” Perrottet said.

“The stories that we’ve heard, the sense of abandonment that many people had in devastating circumstances is heartbreaking, and we need to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Dutton has now promised the number of defence troops assisting flood recovery efforts would rise to 5,000 by the end of the week.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said in a press conference on Tuesday he is “not critical” of the ADF response to the floods and that the Army is “doing their best as instructed”.

“But clearly there have been issues here with people who were on roofs of places for a long period of time, there’s need for an explanation,” Albanese said.

Pressure on state and federal officials to defend the government response to the unprecedented natural disaster comes as insurers brace for one of the biggest flood claim events in the country’s history.

The damage bill for the east coast floods is expected to top $2 billion, making it one of Australia’s most expensive natural disasters.

Perrottet said on Monday at least 2,000 homes in NSW have been deemed uninhabitable. Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick says the cost of repairing public infrastructure in the state will reach $500 million, with the cost of repairing damaged homes and businesses about $936 million.

It also comes amid scrutiny around state and federal disaster preparedness plans, including funds earmarked for communities at most risk of natural disasters.

Perrottet admitted on ABC Radio National on Tuesday the state’s response to natural disasters has not improved since the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.

“It’s pretty clear to me that more can be done. For me today, it’s not a time to review, it’s a time for action,” Perrottet said.

The current flooding crisis was “unprecedented” but NSW can expect similar disasters in the future, he said.

Last week the federal government was forced to defend the use of its $4.8 billion emergency fund amid criticism that only a fraction has so far been spent ahead of the past week’s floods.

The statements follow revelations made by the ABC’s “7:30” that the federal government delayed funding for more than $150 million in flood mitigation projects sought by state and territory projects.

This included a “priority” upgrade to Queensland’s early flood warning infrastructure.

State and territory governments across Australia applied for $217 million in funding for projects during the first round of the federal government’s National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure project in 2020.

However only one of the five projects put forward by the Queensland government was approved, with the Flood Warning Infrastructure project not among the approved projects.