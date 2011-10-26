WATCH: Flash Floods Wipe Out Villages In Northern Italy

On a day that might prove to be one of the most important days in modern Italian history, the rains have opened in the North of the country.



The torrential rain has caused landslides, devastating a number of villages in Tuscany and Liguria. EuroNews reports that hundreds of people have been evacuated and seven people are reported missing.

Here’s video from The Guardian:



