Amazing Photo Of Flooding In The East Village

This photo was posted to Instagram last night by jesseandgreg. It reportedly shows flooding in the East Village around Avenue C. (Via Andrew Kaczynski of Buzzfeed).



That appears to be a police car on the right. Click photo to expand.

Some folks on Twitter are saying the photo is fake, which is certainly possible. Other pictures show the water about that deep in that area at that hour, but it’s hard to understand where all the light is coming from.

Photo: jesseandgreg

Here’s another photo of the same intersection showing a lot more police cars (it’s next to a police station). The water is a similar depth. And there do appear to be floodlights coming from the same point they’re coming from in the photo above.

Photo: Jack Moore

