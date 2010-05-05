Flooded Nashville Is Losing "Untold Millions" Each Day, And Nobody Is Paying Attention

Photo: president raygun on flickr

The crisis in Nashville everyone continues to ignore is costing “untold millions” each day, according to Tennessean.For now the crisis in the city is being pushed aside by Greece, the Times Square bomber, and the oil slick.



Downtown businesses will remain closed all week with water damage and power outage. Sadly, most insurance plans won’t cover flood damage:

Tennessean:

Like many Nashville residents, the downtown Hilton did not have flood insurance coverage, Waters said.

The same was true for Mac McDonald, one of the owners of the Pilcher Building, which houses law offices. McDonald was scrambling to call his insurance provider Tuesday to find out if their policy would cover the damage.

“Right now, we don’t know how much damage we have,” McDonald said.

The area is approved for federal disaster relief funds (so your tax dollar will help pay).

