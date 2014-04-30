There's A Flood Watch In Effect For NYC

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for New York, effective Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The storm could make Wednesday rush hour a mess, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected by the time, the weather service said in an alert.

Low-lying and poor draining areas are at particular risk of flooding.

Three to 4 inches of rain is forecast to fall by Thursday morning, with the heaviest rain expected Wednesday night.

Here’s the latest forecast map for New York City and the surrounding areas, updated Tuesday, April 29, at 12:59 p.m:

