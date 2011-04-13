PHOTOS: Floods, Storms & Fires Rip Across The Midwest

Photo: AP

Floods, tornadoes, hailstorms and devastating fires have ravaged the Great Plains states over the past week.Along the Red River Valley in North Dakota and Minnesota, flooding has turned vast swathes of farmland into lakes . Three deaths have been reported. The Red River has reached a high-water mark of 39 feet, making it the fourth-largest flood on record.



Firefighters in West Texas are trying to contain wildfires that have torn through more than 480 square miles since the weekend. At least 80 fires have flared in Texas over the past week, the result of high winds and droughts.

In Iowa and Wisconsin, more than 35 tornadoes were reported over the weekend, some with winds up to 165 miles per hour. There were no fatalities, but about 100 homes and many businesses were destroyed.

And it may not be over yet. Tornado watches were issued in Tennessee and Virginia today and most of the American Southwest remains under storm watch.

