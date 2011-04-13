PHOTOS: Floods, Storms & Fires Rip Across The Midwest

Photo: AP
Floods, tornadoes, hailstorms and devastating fires have ravaged the Great Plains states over the past week.Along the Red River Valley in North Dakota and Minnesota, flooding has turned vast swathes of farmland into lakes . Three deaths have been reported. The Red River has reached a high-water mark of 39 feet, making it the fourth-largest flood on record.
Firefighters in West Texas are trying to contain wildfires that have torn through more than 480 square miles since the weekend. At least 80 fires have flared in Texas over the past week, the result of high winds and droughts.
In Iowa and Wisconsin, more than 35 tornadoes were reported over the weekend, some with winds up to 165 miles per hour. There were no fatalities, but about 100 homes and many businesses were destroyed.
And it may not be over yet. Tornado watches were issued in Tennessee and Virginia today and most of the American Southwest remains under storm watch.
The Red River neared its spring flooding peak on Saturday, approaching historic highs yet short of the levels that might have cracked defenses of a city used to dealing with high water. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
The North Dakota National Guard and engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspected levees protecting downtown Fargo from the rising floodwaters of the Red River. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Powerful winds sent walls of flame through parched ranchland in and around the West Texas communities of Fort Davis and Midland, incinerating homes and killing livestock and horses. The fires primarily occurred in the largely unpopulated open spaces north and east of the cities. (AP Photo/BIGBENDNOW.COM, Alberto Tomas Halpern)
The fire danger remains high in West Texas where firefighters are battling a blaze that's destroyed dozens of homes in two communities, and crews are trying to contain fires elsewhere in the state. (AP Photo/bigbendnow.com, Alberto Tomas Halpern)
At least three people are dead following wildfires that have swept through the region over the last week. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Isaiah Martinez stands in the rubble of his great-great-grandparents' home in Fort Davis, Texas on Monday, April 11, 2011. (AP Photo/BIGBENDNOW.COM, Alberto Tomas Halpern)
Seven tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin Saturday, the most the state has ever seen in one day, according to the National Weather Service. At least 10 tornadoes, accompanied by baseball size hall, struck five Wisconsin counties over the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Wisconsin said Monday it had confirmed tornadoes in northwest Winnebago County, the south side of Kaukauna, in Adams County near Arkdale and fourth about 5 miles southwest of Hancock. Weather service officials were investigating other reports of tornado touchdowns in the state. (AP Photo/The Daily Tribune, Tom Loucks)
A weekend tornado destroyed half of the western Iowa town of Mapleton, leaving trees wrapped around houses and vehicles in basements, but no one was killed and officials say the worst injury was a broken leg. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Residents of a Mapleton had 15 minutes of warning before a tornado leveled more than half their community, a critical advantage in preventing any deaths or serious injuries. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
