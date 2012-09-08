HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Massive Old Estate Near San Francisco Just Hit The Market For $85 Million

Photo: Gullixson

A huge historic home in Woodside, Calif. is on sale for $85 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home spans 9,000 square feet, has nine bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and sits on 90 acres of land.



The house has belonged to Elizabeth Dresser Flood, who passed away last year. It had been in her family since it was built in 1941, and has hosted politicians such as President John F. Kennedy.

Also on the property are a two-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom caretaker’s house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.