HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Massive Old Estate Near San Francisco Just Hit The Market For $85 Million

Meredith Galante
flood estate

Photo: Gullixson

A huge historic home in Woodside, Calif. is on sale for $85 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home spans 9,000 square feet, has nine bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and sits on 90 acres of land.

The house has belonged to Elizabeth Dresser Flood, who passed away last year. It had been in her family since it was built in 1941, and has hosted politicians such as President John F. Kennedy. 

Also on the property are a two-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom caretaker’s house.

Welcome to Greer Road in Woodside, Calif.

The Flood Family is selling the house because their matriarch Elizabeth Flood passed away in April.

Inside, the home is quaint and heavily wooded.

The decor is pretty plain right now.

The home has played host to several weddings.

There's a three-stall barn on the property.

There are actually a few old barns scattered throughout the property.

Property taxes were $7,943 in 2011.

There's a Thomas Church-designed garden on the grounds.

The tennis court is surrounded by luscious green grass and trees.

The landscaping alone is enough to make you want to buy this home.

The pool looks on the smaller side for a property this size, but it seems to be a peaceful place to relax.

You have to come to Northern California for trees like these.

The owners are asking $924,515 per acre.

This is one of the largest estates on the Peninsula near West Union Creek.

Check out the aerial view. This property is truly massive.

There are two lakes on the land.

The front of the estate really looks like home.

Check out what else is on the sale in California.

