The typical boxy houseboat is getting a sleek modern makeover. The Floatwing looks like an IKEA home on the water. The 20 ft wide residence is designed by Nautical Design and Engineering firm, Friday. The most complete model is capable of spending a year travelling before it has to dock.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.