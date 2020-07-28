You could rent a 560-square-foot floating pod that can be sailed around the world

Anthénea The floating pods can be rented off the coast of northwestern France.

Anthénea is a floating pod designed for luxury travellers looking to sail the world.

The 540-square-foot pods run off of solar power and have eco-friendly furnishings.

The floating homes release clean water back into the ocean.

Pods are available for temporary rentals off the coast of Brittany, France, for $US336 a night, or interested buyers can purchase a pod starting at $US535,000.

Today, more travellers are craving nature and remote getaways, and the Anthénea – an eco-friendly, floating pod – aims to provide just that.

The Anthénea is a floating, mobile home for luxury travellers. Designed by architect Jean-Michel Ducancelle, the structures have officially opened for travellers off the coast of Brittany, France.

Take a look inside the futuristic-looking pods.

Anthénea is a 540-square-foot pod and is a luxury, off-grid retreat for travellers.

Anthénea The floating home runs off solar energy and has certified black and grey water stations, which means it releases clean water back into the ocean.

The futuristic design was inspired by the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Anthénea Architect Jean-Michel Ducancelle said he was influenced by the floating saucer in the 1977 Bond movie.

Travellers can experience it for themselves on Côte de Granit Rose, or the Pink Granite Coast, in Brittany, France.

Anthénea The company has spent the last 15 years designing and developing the floating pod.

The pod has 360-degree views of the ocean and opens to an outdoor seating area built for 12 people.

Anthénea The rooftop solarium has a built-in seating area.

Inside, the retreat has fibreglass windows that peer into the ocean.

Anthénea Guests can watch friends swim or schools of fish bolting through the water.

Anthénea was designed to sail, so owners can move the home from destination to destination.

Anthénea It’s a modern version of a houseboat.

The pod is composed of three living spaces: a living room area, bedroom, and an outdoor “relaxation area.”

Anthénea Every inch of circular space is utilised.

The entire space features circular designs — from the enormous round bed to a circular tub and rounded couches.

Anthénea The company said the pod’s interior decor was inspired by coral reefs.

The designers also envision creating pod hotels, where the floating structures function as spas, restaurants, night clubs, and more.

Anthénea Both individuals and companies can purchase Anthénea pods, with the hope that hotel brands will eventually implement the pods around the world.

The starting price to buy one of the luxury pods is $US535,000, or guests can rent a pod for $US336 a night.

Anthénea The pods’ interiors can be altered and buyers can purchase add-ons, like a desalination system or wooden stove.

Find more information about renting an Anthénea suite on the company’s website.

