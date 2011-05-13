Buy Fresh Produce And Hot Noodles Without Leaving Your Boat At The Floating Markets Of Thailand

Photo: AP

Thailand’s Damnoen Saduak is best known for its floating market that sells everything from vegetables to freshly made noodles.The Damnoen Saduak canal was commissioned by King Rama IV in 1866 and both sides are densely occupied by locals who grow fruit and vegetables. The goods they ferry are often from their own orchards.



While Thailand’s Damnoen Saduak may be the most popular, floating markets are common across Asia. Lok Baintan in Indonesia, the market in Srinagar, India and Can Tho in Vietnam all boast floating markets that are crucial to the local economy. The crowded, often loud markets start as early as 5 am and go on till about noon.

