Buy Fresh Produce And Hot Noodles Without Leaving Your Boat At The Floating Markets Of Thailand

Mamta Badkar
Vietnam floating market

Photo: AP

Thailand’s Damnoen Saduak is best known for its floating market that sells everything from vegetables to freshly made noodles.The Damnoen Saduak canal was commissioned by King Rama IV in 1866 and both sides are densely occupied by locals who grow fruit and vegetables. The goods they ferry are often from their own orchards.

While Thailand’s Damnoen Saduak may be the most popular, floating markets are common across Asia. Lok Baintan in Indonesia, the market in Srinagar, India and Can Tho in Vietnam all boast floating markets that are crucial to the local economy. The crowded, often loud markets start as early as 5 am and go on till about noon.

Hundreds of boats crowd the Damnoen Saduak floating market in Thailand

The market is usually open between 8 am and noon everyday

The boats are mostly paddled by women, selling vegetables, fruits, even souvenirs

A Thai woman sells hats from her boat at a floating market in Damnoen Saduak

A woman sells freshly cooked noodles at the market

The market has become fairly touristy now

Floating markets exist all around Asia, here women sell their harvest in Lok Baintan, Indonesia

Vietnam's Can Tho floating market is said to be the biggest in the Mekong Delta

Items are offloaded from the freighters to long river boats that carry goods to the floating markets or village vendors

A Kashmiri flower vendor rows towards the floating vegetable market on Dal lake, Srinagar, India

The Dal lake has floating gardens that produce different varieties of vegetables through the year

Now here are stunning images out of Pakistan...

Stunning Photos Of Trees Cocooned In Spider Webs After The Massive Floods In Pakistan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.