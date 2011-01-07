HOTEL OF THE DAY: A Floating Ark That Can Survive Global Warming

Gus Lubin
remistudio

Photo: Courtesy of Remistudio

Russian architect Alexander Remizov has designed a new hotel for life after global warming.Naturally, it’s called The Ark and it can stand up to earthquakes and floods.

Remizov tells Spiegel the could be put together in three to four months. The hotel with 151,000 square feet of living space would cost roughly the same as building an energy-efficient house.

The floating hotel is made of a durable transparent foil, not glass

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

Half of the hotel is UNDERWATER

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

The Ark generates energy from wind, thermals, and solar

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

It can also be installed on land

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

Construction would take only three to four months, using prefabricated pieces

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

Ready to go

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

It's a floating greenhouse

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

Filled with live birds

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

Remizov is currently seeking investors

Remistudio via SPIEGEL

They could use some floating buildings in here...

