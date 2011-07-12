This Cool Floating Hotel Would Let Guests Explore The Adriatic Sea From Their Bedrooms

Liz Weiss
Adriatic 2

Photo: Courtesy of Ivan Filipovic

Here’s an innovative new way to explore the coves and islands of the Adriatic Sea: welcome to the Navigating Adriatic Hotel, a concept floating hotel currently being developed by architect Ivan Filipovic.Guests who check into the “botel” (that’s boat + hotel) would be able to explore the sea from their privacy of their own rooms, which are designed to separate from the main hotel structure, according to ArchDaily.

The structure could also be relocated to different destinations depending on tourist demand and safe weather conditions, so guests can explore a variety of difficult-to-access destinations across the region.

The hotel could be based in a major city or harbor

Or it could dock in a remote destination

Hotel guests would check into mobile rooms equipped with GPS devices

The hotel would be accessible by boat or helicopter

The design calls for 22 living modules

The main structure would have two decks, a restaurant, and a club on the rooftop

The detachable rooms would allow guests to steer to shore and explore on their own

And access hard-to-reach coves and inlets

Here's the layout of the concept

