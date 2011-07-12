This Cool Floating Hotel Would Let Guests Explore The Adriatic Sea From Their Bedrooms

Photo: Courtesy of Ivan Filipovic

Here’s an innovative new way to explore the coves and islands of the Adriatic Sea: welcome to the Navigating Adriatic Hotel, a concept floating hotel currently being developed by architect Ivan Filipovic.Guests who check into the “botel” (that’s boat + hotel) would be able to explore the sea from their privacy of their own rooms, which are designed to separate from the main hotel structure, according to ArchDaily.



The structure could also be relocated to different destinations depending on tourist demand and safe weather conditions, so guests can explore a variety of difficult-to-access destinations across the region.

