Developers in the Maldives are planning ahead for rising sea levels.



This golf course, designed by Waterstudio.NL, Dutch Docklands and Troon Golf, will be the world’s first floating golf course. It’s also solar powered (via Inhabitat):

Photo: waterstudio.nl via inhabitat

