If your home needs more atmosphere, try a music-making cloud. The Making Weather is a floating audiovisual, interactive sculpture disguised as a cumulus cloud. It lights up in time with the music, and floats one to two inches above its magnetic base. Making Weather was created by Richard Clarkson.

