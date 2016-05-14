A company created a new type of luxury backyard swing

This luxury yard furniture is basically a flying couch. It’s called a Kodama Zome, a modern spin on a style of geometric design that was first popularised back in the late 1960’s. The pod — a comfy couch that seats three — is suspended from either a long rope or a special stand, so there’s plenty of room for truly dynamic lounging. A Kodama Zome costs $5,400, not including the stand or other hanging equipment.
Written by James Grebey and produced by Carl Mueller
