Here's what floating cities could look like in the future

The Seasteading Institute aims to create autonomous cities that can float in the middle of ocean. The institute held an architectural design contest for entries that can make their vision come true. One of the winning designs, Artisanopolis, is designed by Roark 3D. According to their design, the city cannot only float on water but travel the seas.

