Here Are The Spectacular Plans For A Floating Airport In London

London’s Heathrow is the fourth busiest airport on the planet, and it’s not nearly big enough to handle the doubling in traffic the UK’s Department for Transport predicts will hit by 2030.

Some want to construct a third runway, but that would likely require the demolition of entire villages, as Heathrow is in a dense area outside London.

There is a more outlandish idea that takes advantage of unused space: Build a new airport, and make it float on the estuary of the Thames River. One group pushing for this option, the Thames Estuary Research and Development Company (Testrad) has released new plans for its “innovative and spectacular” London Britannia Airport.

It certainly is spectacular. Here’s the view from the air:

And a panoramic rendering:

The interior looks awesome:

The map includes space for future expansion:

Testrad argues that a fresh airport would allow for better connections to the rest of the UK’s transportation networks:

