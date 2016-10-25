I tried floatation therapy, a crazy womb-like sensory deprivation technique that can even be hallucinatory

Floatation therapy is a sensory deprivation treatment which people use for pain relief and meditation.

You lie in water for around an hour which is full of Epsom salts to help you float. The tank is sealed, which means you lie in complete darkness and silence. Some people say the treatment can even be hallucinatory.

Business Insider’s Tech reporter Rob Price went to Floatworks in Vauxhall, London to try it out. This is his experience.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo. Specials thanks to Rob Price and Emma Fierberg.

