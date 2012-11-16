4 Dead After Parade Float Carrying Wounded Warriors Hit by Train In Texas

Photo: Flickr/The National Guard

Four people have died and 16 are injured after a parade float carrying veterans and their wives was struck by a train in Midland Texas, mywesttexas.com reports.The parade was supposed to end at a “Hunt for Heroes” banquet where the servicemembers were to be treated to a white-tail deer hunting trip while their spouses were treated to various activities.



