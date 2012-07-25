Flo Rida Sued Over Canceled Canadian Tour

Photo: Getty

Canada is not happy with Flo Rida.The Grammy nominated hip hop artist was scheduled to perform 10 shows in the summer of 2011, from July 3 to July 12, but pulled out just one day before the Canadian tour was set to begin, according to the Courthouse News Service.



Spin Artist Agency, who claim they have a signed contract with the rapper, are now claiming a $200k federal lawsuit (filed where else but Florida) for breach of contract and claiming massive losses in ticket, concession and alcohol sales.

Flo Rida was supposed to be paid around $20,000 for each performance, according to his contract with the concert promoters,

To view the complaint, CLICK HERE.

SEE ALSO: Telemundo star accuses Victoria’s Secret model of breaking her nose in a catfight >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.