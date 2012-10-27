Flo Rida Designed The Most Repulsive Uniforms For His Former High School's Football Team

Rap mogul Flo Rida saw Atlantic High School’s (Del Ray Beach, Fla.) new outlandish football uniforms and was inspired to create some jerseys for his alma mater, Miami Carol-City.



He contacted the firm that made Atlantic’s uniforms to create some for Carol-City, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, and came up with his own design that will be used next season.

Atlantic’s jerseys may have been obscure, but these are downright ridiculous. Some elements are nice, like the headdress design on the helmets, but what’s up with those pants and the two-toned orange jerseys.

Take a look for yourself and tell us what you think.

Photo: The Palm Beach Post via Futuristic Woo

