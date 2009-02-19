Flo Rida Breaks Own Record For Most Single-Week Digital Sales

The artist behind the most downloaded song of 2008 (“Low”), Warner Music’s Flo Rida has broken his own record for the most digital sales in a single week.

Flo previously sold 467,000 copies of “Low” in the week after Christmas in 2007.

This week, he moved 636,000 copies of his new single “Right Round,” also breaking 50 Cent, Eminem and Dr. Dre’s record for the biggest first-week digital sales, which they just set last week. Sorry, guys.

Someday anthropologists will analyse the world in which this song holds the record for most single-week digital sales, when they examine the whole Paul Blart phenomenon.

