Flo Breaks A Boxing Announcer's Spleen In New Progressive Ad [THE BRIEF]

Laura Stampler

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Flo breaks boxing announcer Michael Buffer’s spleen in the latest Progressive ad. Although in the least violent way possible. Arnold created the campaign.

It turns out that a majority of the country’s big newspapers have paywalls. The small and mid-sized ones were there long ago.

The Weather Channel made a deal with Twitter to create custom content around weather-related events (like a hurricane) that will stay in Twitter’s stream.

Ad agencies think that the Facebook phone needs to focus on better ad targeting.

Ryan Kutscher is leaving his post as co-CCO at JWT NY. He has been with the shop since May 2012.

Agency Spy takes a look at the first day of the Art Director Club awards in Miami.

Air New Zealand is holding an in-flight focus group.

