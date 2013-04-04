Flo Breaks A Boxing Announcer's Spleen In New Progressive Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Flo breaks boxing announcer Michael Buffer’s spleen in the latest Progressive ad. Although in the least violent way possible. Arnold created the campaign.
It turns out that a majority of the country’s big newspapers have paywalls. The small and mid-sized ones were there long ago.
The Weather Channel made a deal with Twitter to create custom content around weather-related events (like a hurricane) that will stay in Twitter’s stream.
Ad agencies think that the Facebook phone needs to focus on better ad targeting.
Ryan Kutscher is leaving his post as co-CCO at JWT NY. He has been with the shop since May 2012.
Agency Spy takes a look at the first day of the Art Director Club awards in Miami.
Air New Zealand is holding an in-flight focus group.
Previously on Business Insider Advertising:
- Inside The Marketing Plan For North America’s No.1 Bacon-Only Restaurant
- Meet The 10 Most-Liked Ad Agency CEOs
- Twitter’s New ‘Cards’ Look Like An E-Commerce Challenge To Facebook
- How Don Draper’s Fake Ads Compare With The Real Ones That Ran In The ’60s
- Here Are The Michael Kors Sneakers That Are Only Available To Facebook Fans
- Judge Says Tiny Social Media Company (1,200 Users) Can Sue Facebook (1 Billion Users) Over The Word ‘Timeline’
- These Lottery Ads Equate Powerball With Fall Of Communism
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.