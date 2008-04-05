Flixster Can't Sell To IAC, Raises $5 Million Instead

Movie rating site/social network/Facebook app Flixster has raised $5 million, according to a regulatory filing picked up by peHUB. The fresh financing comes after Flixster was unable to sell itself to IAC (IACI) or anyone else — probably because it was looking for too much money, around $150 million.



Leading the round: Pinnacle Ventures, which joined previous backer Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company had previously raised $2 million, says peHUB.

