Check Out Flip's New TV Box

Flip is readying a new product for launch called Flipshare TV, according to FCC filings dug up by Dave Zatz.



There’s no word on price, no word on when it ships, and no word on what it can or can not do.

It looks like video uploaded from a Flip Cam to a computer will be wirelessly transmitted to the box, then played on the TV.

If it can transmit other videos on a computer, it could be pretty useful. And if it’s cheap enough, it could be a decent extra product to sell to Flip Cam customers.

With the coming invasion of smartphones with decent video cameras, Flip will need the extra revenue.

We asked Flip for more information, but they only said “We do not comment on alleged products coming to market.”

Click through for a gallery→



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.