A company has redesigned the ironing board and it could save you a lot of time

There is now an ironing board that is able to flip 360 degrees so you can iron both sides of your shirts with ease.

The Flippr is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter and it has already made over six times its goal.

The company behind Flippr say that their product will help you iron a shirt six minutes faster than a conventional ironing board.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

