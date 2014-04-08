There's Been A Wave Of People Tipping Over Smart Cars In San Francisco

Forget cows; Bay Area vandals have taken to the streets to tip Smart Cars.

The tiny, environment-friendly vehicles have been turned over on their sides, or standing upright on their headlights, reports NBC.

NBC reports a man named Brandon Michael spotted about six to eight suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts gathering around a smart car parked along his road.

“They looked like they were up to no good,” he told reporters. “And sure enough, they huddled around it and lifted it up.”

Police found three tipped Smart Cars between Sunday night and Monday morning in different San Francisco neighborhoods.

Smart Cars are not a new target for those looking for trouble. In 2009, vandals in Edmonton, Canada, were tipping smart cars.

In 2011, it happened in Vancouver in the midst of a riot:

As for the new wave of tipping cars in San Francisco, Police Officer Gordon Shyy tells NBC the suspects are still at large.

