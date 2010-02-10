Flipping Coins Proven To Beat Professional Buy And Hold Investing

Vincent Fernando

Given where stock markets stand today vs. 10 years ago, it is clear that Buy and Hold Investing has had a rough decade. Already the strategy has taken a beating in the financial world for its poor showing.

But this is just ridiculous — A study of trading strategies has found that even simply flipping a coin to make monthly market investment decisions blew away Buy and Hold during the last decade.

CXO Advisory: 85% of Monthly Coin Flippers beat Buy and Hold, and the average Monthly Coin Flipper beat the market by 29% on a cumulative return basis. In other words, the sample period presents a tailwind for market timers.

It’s another way of saying that market-timing kicked the pants off of Buy and Hold last decade. This should hopefully also help people take Wall St. traders’ egos down a notch. Any active trader except an unlucky fool beat buy and hold during the last decade.

It also means that building a successful quant fund probably wasn’t very hard either, theoretically it could have been done with an Excel sheet simply simulating a coin flip. So coming soon… the [Insert ETF-Flogging Company Here] Ultra Short Coin Flipper ETF — Proven to outpeform the market over a 10 year time period! Substitute coin flipper with a slightly more fancy term and we’re sure it could sell.

(Via Abnormal Returns)

