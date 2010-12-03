Flipboard Testing More Immersive Layout, Display Ads

Photo: SFGate

Flipboard, the essential iPad reading app that tracks what your friends are posting on Twitter and Facebook and then shows it to you like a magazine, is working with eight publishers to display their stories out in a more immersive format.The new technology is called Flipboard Pages, and it uses a set of HTML5 templates to convert Web pages into full-display paginated content–much more like a magazine than regular Flipboard content. When users click on a link from ABC News, All Things Digital, Bon Appetit, Lonely Planet, SB Nation, SF Gate, Uncrate, or The Washington Post Magazine, they’ll see stories laid out in the new format. Eventually, Flipboard will open the technology to all publishers.



Flipboard is also teaming up with media communication specialists OMD to show full-page display advertisements when users visit the new Flipboard Pages content. OMD clients participating in the ads will include Pepsi, Levi’s and Project (RED). The ads are only being tested, and aren’t yet generating revenue, according to the SF Chronicle.

Flipboard’s changes come as more media outlets are designing specialised digital magazines for the iPad: Richard Branson’s Project magazine launched earlier this week, and Rupert Murdoch is planning a magazine called The Daily which is rumoured to be launching in an event with Apple on December 9th.

